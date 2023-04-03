‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Soundtrack Features Radiohead, Beastie Boys, Bruce Springsteen & More

Director James Gunn got fans hyped for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Monday (April 3) when he unveiled the official film soundtrack, which features a variety of classic songs from all-time greats.

The Awesome Mix Vol. 3‘s track listing includes an acoustic version of Radiohead‘s “Creep,” Beastie Boys‘ “No Sleep Til Brooklyn,” Bruce Springsteen‘s “Badlands,” Alice Cooper‘s “I’m Always Chasing Rainbow,” The Mowgli’s‘ “San Francisco” and Florence + the Machine‘s “Dog Days Are Over,” among other hits.

The third installment of the popular Marvel Studios series stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff, plus features Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket. In the upcoming movie, the beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere, before their lives are rattled by Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill rallies his team and heads out on dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life.

See the full Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 track list below, and listen to it here before the film hits theaters on May 5.

“Creep” (Acoustic Version) – Performed by Radiohead

“Crazy On You” – Performed by Heart

“Since You Been Gone” – Performed by Rainbow

“In the Meantime” – Performed by Spacehog

“Reasons” – Performed by Earth, Wind and Fire

“Do You Realize??” – Performed by The Flaming Lips

“We Care a Lot” – Performed by Faith No More

“Koinu no Carnival” (From “Minute Waltz”) – Performed by EHAMIC

“I’m Always Chasing Rainbows” – Performed by Alice Cooper

“San Francisco” – Performed by The Mowgli’s

“Poor Girl” – Performed by X

“This Is the Day” – Performed by The The

“No Sleep Till Brooklyn” – Performed by Beastie Boys

“Dog Days Are Over” – Performed by Florence + The Machine

“Badlands” – Performed by Bruce Springsteen

“I Will Dare” – Performed by The Replacements

“Come and Get Your Love” – Performed by Redbone