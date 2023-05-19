‘Glee’ Stars Jenna Ushkowitz & Harry Shum Jr. Ate the ‘Worst’ Foods Before Kissing Scenes to Make it More ‘Interesting’

Jenna Ushkowitz and Harry Shum Jr. had a lot of make out scenes as Tina Cohen-Chang and Mike Chang on Glee, and now the duo is revealing a funny tidbit about the behind-the-scenes of all those smooches.

The actors revealed on a new episode of Ushowitz and Kevin McHale’s podcast And That’s What You REALLY Missed that they would purposely eat the “worst” food to make their “awkward” make out sessions more fun.

“Making out is so awkward, especially when you have to do it over and over again and then try and make it interesting,” Shum Jr. shared. “Remember me and you used to eat the worst s— that we could think of to just make it just a little more interesting?”

“Sour Cream and onion chips,” Ushowitz replied, to which Shum Jr. added that he would opt for “peanut and butter” sandwiches. “Yeah that combination existed for sure,” he said. Listen to the full episode here.

Ushowitz and McHale previously addressed the idea of a Glee reboot to Insider, with Ushowitz noting that she’d only take part in a reboot if co-creator Ryan Murphy was involved. “I look to the leader. Ryan Murphy said something on our podcast about it, so you’ll have to listen,” she said. “I think if it could be done in the right way, he would do it. The stars have to align in order for something to make sense to do it, or he’s not gonna do it. Like, the integrity has to be there.”

“If Ryan was involved, I mean, that’s when you consider it,” she added. “That’s when you talk about actually the possibility of doing it. Otherwise, you can count me out.”