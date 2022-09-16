Giveon to Release New Single ‘Time’ Co-Written by Drake for ‘Amsterdam’ Movie Soundtrack

The cast of David O. Russell’s new murder mystery movie Amsterdam is already dripping with A-listers (including pop superstar Taylor Swift), so it only makes sense that the movie’s soundtrack will be equally star-studded. On Friday (Sept. 16), Epic Records revealed that Giveon has recorded a track for the forthcoming film called “Time,” co-written by Drake.

The song — scheduled to arrive on Friday, Sept. 23, ahead of the movie’s Oct. 7 premiere — was written by Drake and Grammy-winning producer Jahaan Sweet after Daniel Pemberton (who wrote the score for the film) reached out to producer Matthew Budman for advice on the soundtrack. Budman then reached out to Drake, who turned to Giveon to perform the song. Pemberton also produced the track.

Per Deadline, “Time” will feature “original lyrics about the importance of spending time with the ones that you love, and how precious those times truly are.” A press release says the song — which includes the melodic theme from the film’s score — sets “the mood immediately” and that “its stunning woodwind suite and sweeping piano seamlessly entwine with Giveon’s undeniable baritone.” The release also says some of the film’s dialogue will be included in the song.

In addition to Swift’s role, Amsterdam stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington as three friends who met during war time and vow to protect each another. In the 1930s, the trio is accused of murder and uncover a mystery in their attempts to avoid charges, resulting in them crossing paths with the rest of the cast, which includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldaña, Robert DeNiro and more.

Watch the trailer for Amsterdam below.