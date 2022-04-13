‘Girls5Eva’ Season 2 Trailer Has Ladies Shuffling Through Their ‘Riff Rolodex’ in Search of Second Hit

Peacock’s Emny-nominated girl group comedy Girls5Eva is hoping to pull off one of the most elusive tricks in pop in the series’ upcoming second season: a second hit. In the season 2 trailer that dropped on Tuesday (April 13) the fictitious reunited ’90s pop group made up of Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell try to make good on the promise of the not-real hit, “Famous 5eva,” which promised that they were “Gonna be famous 5eva/ ‘Cause forever’s too short.”

“Finally we’re in charge of the sesh! No more singing whatever crap they give us,” says Bareilles’ Dawn in the trailer as the ladies struggle to figure out how to use IG Live and a newscaster notes that they are hoping to become a “two-hit” wonders.”We are officially in album mode,” says Goldsberry’s Wickie, who cynically notes, “half our old songs weren’t even spell-checked.” Video then rolls of the originally 5-member group in the studio singing, “We don’t want no average Joe/ So you better be rollin’/ In some Doug.”

And though they’re getting a rare second chance, the bad news is they only have 6 weeks to get their album together. We quickly learn that Phillips’ Summer has a kid who never talks to her and that, as per usual, the ladies are being paired with “another toxic dude” producer. “I don’t think I saw him sniff our chairs,” Wickie says without much confidence, while Pell’s Gloria wonders if he took his little co-producer out. “Not that I would notice, they are so boring to me,” she says.

All they have to do is make the “most undeniable album of all time,” inspiring Wickie to whip out her dusty “riff Rolodex,” which is packed with Mariah-worthy dramatic vocal runs. The good news, according to the always too-honest Summer, is that because Dawn wrote all the songs on the album, “if everyone hates it it means they hate you as a person on every level.” No worries.

The series was created by Meredith Scardino and executive produced by Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and Jeff Richmond. The eight-episode first season followed the one-hit-wonder girl group as they got the band back together to give stardom another shot after one of their songs gets sampled by a young rapper. The supporting cast also includes co-stars Tim Meadows, Andrew Rannells, Judy Gold, Hoda Kotb and Mario Cantone. The upcoming season debuts on Peacock on May 5th.

Watch the trailer below.