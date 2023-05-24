Gina Miles Seized the Moment and Won ‘The Voice’ With This Performance

If you had one shot, or one opportunity, to seize everything you ever wanted, just one moment…

Gina Miles can identify her moment, and no, she didn’t let it slip.

Miles, the teen from Paxton, IL won the 2023 season of The Voice on Tuesday night (May 23), but she unofficially stole the nation’s hearts the previous night.

She had her moment and met it head-on Monday night, for the first half-of the two-night grand finale.

Under the bright lights, nerves tingling, Miles came up big with her live performance of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” the heart-breaking composition created by Prince and turned into a 1990 mega-smash by Sinead O’Connor.

It’s unlikely that Eminem’s stirring words were rattling through her head in the NBC greenroom. But with the benefit of hindsight, she delivered an early knockout blow. With that moment safely tucked away, Miles had an advantage leading into the final night. The word from her mentor and coach Niall Horan was probably along the lines, “you got this.”

Her inner voice was probably, “don’t mess this up.”

When Miles and Horan joined forces on Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind,” victory was assured.

Miles, who now calls Sacramento, CA home, collects a six-figure sum and a recording contract with Universal Music Group.

Re-live those winning performances below.





