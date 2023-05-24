×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Gina Miles Seized the Moment and Won ‘The Voice’ With This Performance

Under the bright lights, nerves tingling, Miles came up big.

Gina Miles performs during the two-part finale of "The Voice"
Gina Miles performs during the two-part finale of "The Voice" NBC

If you had one shot, or one opportunity, to seize everything you ever wanted, just one moment…

Gina Miles can identify her moment, and no, she didn’t let it slip.

Miles, the teen from Paxton, IL won the 2023 season of The Voice on Tuesday night (May 23), but she unofficially stole the nation’s hearts the previous night.

She had her moment and met it head-on Monday night, for the first half-of the two-night grand finale.

Explore

Explore

Gina Miles

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Under the bright lights, nerves tingling, Miles came up big with her live performance of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” the heart-breaking composition created by Prince and turned into a 1990 mega-smash by Sinead O’Connor.

Related

Gina Miles

Watch 'The Voice' Finalist Gina Miles Take on Taylor Swift & Sinead O'Connor Hits for the Live…

It’s unlikely that Eminem’s stirring words were rattling through her head in the NBC greenroom. But with the benefit of hindsight, she delivered an early knockout blow. With that moment safely tucked away, Miles had an advantage leading into the final night. The word from her mentor and coach Niall Horan was probably along the lines, “you got this.”

Her inner voice was probably, “don’t mess this up.”

When Miles and Horan joined forces on Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind,” victory was assured.

Miles, who now calls Sacramento, CA home, collects a six-figure sum and a recording contract with Universal Music Group.

Re-live those winning performances below.



Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad