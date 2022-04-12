Gilbert Gottfried’s Death Mourned by Amy Schumer, Judd Apatow & More: ‘He Could Put You Into Convulsive Hysterics’

Gilbert Gottfried attends "Gilbert" during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theatre on April 20, 2017 in New York City.

Tributes for iconic comedian Gilbert Gottfried have been rolling in ever since his death at age 67 was announced by his family via Twitter on Tuesday (April 12). Comedians, actors and admirers paid their respects to the late legend.

Seinfeld‘s Jason Alexander was the first to pay tribute to Gottfried, saying that he “made [him] laugh at times when laughter did not come easily,” and praising his unique comedic talents. Kathy Griffin and actress Lydia Cornell both retweeted Gottfried’s own tribute to fellow comedian Bob Saget, who died in January. Director Judd Apatow retweeted several tributes to Gottfried and shared his own words, tweeting: “Nobody was funnier than @RealGilbert on a roll. He could put you into convulsive hysterics. He was also the sweetest man. His podcast is a comedy treasure. What a terrible loss. Sending my condolences and love to Dara and his family.” Apatow also encouraged people to watch the 2017 documentary about the comedian. Amy Schumer took to her Instagram Story to say, “Gilbert was so sweet. Genuinely kind and a legend.”

Read more tributes to Gottfried below.

Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 12, 2022

Gilbert would be the first one to make a joke about this picture today. The first. And he would not hold back. https://t.co/B8hszsDGcI — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 12, 2022

RIP Gilbert. Opening for Gilbert Gottfried at Carolines and Princeton Catch was one of the great thrills of my early stand up life. He could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) April 12, 2022

I saw Gilbert perform in 1985 and when he entered to applause he said, “Thank you, thank you very much.” He then continued to say “thank you” repeatedly for ten full minutes. It was the nerviest, funniest thing I had seen. So sorry to lose this sweet and delightfully funny man. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) April 12, 2022

Nobody was funnier than @RealGilbert on a roll. He could put you into convulsive hysterics. He was also the sweetest man. His podcast is a comedy treasure. What a terrible loss. Sending my condolences and love to Dara and his family. https://t.co/qdZQV1A6sC — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) April 12, 2022

This is a sad day. https://t.co/Ed7VbNPOTX — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) April 12, 2022

I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried. Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my intepreter @655jack(they're like twins). Sending love to Dara & his children. RIP #gilbertgottfried pic.twitter.com/R4mxWBRsNo — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) April 12, 2022

Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh so hard that day on set, I could barely do my job. A wholly original comic, and an equally kind and humble guy behind the scenes. He will be missed. https://t.co/93cKB6KEg8 — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) April 12, 2022

Sending love to @RealGilbert’s wife Dara, his family & fans. Gilbert Gottfried was never not funny. He was a lovely guy, always friendly & made many people happy. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) April 12, 2022

I shall miss you, my friend, my sometimes foil, my always pain in my side, usually from the belly laughs. The heavens are a great deal louder with you out there now, I’m sure. Keep ‘em shaking their heads and smiling, Gilbert. https://t.co/Wv1UGlKCQy — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 12, 2022

I can't believe this. Gilbert Gottfried is gone. Rest in peace funny man. ❤️🙏❤️ This picture with Bob Saget and Louie Anderson was only taken 3 months ago. Now he is in the Great Comedy Club in the beyond with all his friends. 😥 https://t.co/ZVJGbCHMAW — Lydia Cornell (@LydiaCornell) April 12, 2022