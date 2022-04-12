Comedian & Actor Gilbert Gottfried Dies at 67

Gilbert Gottfried visits Build Series to discuss "Gilbert" at Build Studio on Nov. 3, 2017 in New York City.

Legendary comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died at age 67. The news was shared by his family via Gottfried’s official Twitter account.

The actor, whose career spanned television and film, died after battling a long unspecified illness.

Word of the news first came via fellow comedian Jason Alexander, who tweeted: “Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family.”

Gottfried’s family then shared the following message, confirming the news: “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

Over the course of his career, the comedian appeared as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, regularly appeared on the Howard Stern Show, co-starred with Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop II, and lent his voice to Iago the parrot in Disney‘s Aladdin.

He was also the voice of the Aflac duck from 2000 to 2011, and had been hosting Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast — a podcast on which he interviewed celebrities, discussed movies and television, and shared insight from his lengthy career in the entertainment industry — since 2014.

In 2017, his life and career were the subjects of a documentary, Gilbert, directed by Neil Berkeley.

See his family’s message below: