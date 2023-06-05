×
Garth Brooks Reveals a ‘Cosmic’ Trick of Coral Reef While Narrating ‘America’s National Parks’ Season 2

In a pair of new episodes, premiering tonight on National Geographic, narrator & exec producer Garth Brooks takes us inside the Grand Teton peaks & the Biscayne reef.

Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks Blue Rose, Inc.

As the narrator and executive producer of America’s National Parks, Garth Brooks takes TV viewers on a road trip to some of the most cherished and preserved spaces our country has to offer. When season 2 kicks off Monday night (June 5) on National Geographic and streams starting Wednesday on Disney+, he’ll dive even deeper.

In an exclusive clip from the “Biscayne” episode — one of two back-to-back new episodes premiering Monday night — Brooks narrates an otherworldly scene documenting the sprawling coral reef of Florida’s Biscayne National Park, just south of Miami.

“To protect from the bleaching power of the sun, the park’s coral community have developed their own extraordinary type of sunscreen,” Brooks narrates, explaining that microscopic algae within the reef combat the UV rays by absorbing sunlight and re-emitting it in other colors. “The results are cosmic,” Brooks adds over footage of a neon black-lit reef.

Monday’s other new episode is “Grand Teton,” which kicks off the two-part premiere at 9 p.m. ET on National Geographic by scaling the majestic peaks of Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. Upcoming season 2 episodes, debuting June 12 and 19 on Nat Geo, venture to Southern California’s Channel Islands, Alaska’s Lake Park National Park, and Minnesota’s Voyageurs National Park.

Also next week, Brooks will take a break from his current Las Vegas residency to sit down with Billboard for our inaugural Billboard Country Live in Conversation on June 7 in Nashville, taking part in an intimate Q&A with Melinda Newman, executive editor of Billboard, West Coast and Nashville.

Watch an exclusive Brooks-narrated clip from season 2 of America’s National Parks below:

