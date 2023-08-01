×
Gabriel Henrique Scores Golden Buzzer With ‘Spectacular’ Audition on ‘America’s Got Talent’: Watch

"I don't have words, that was so perfect, spectacular," Sofia Vergara remarked.

Gabriel Henrique
Gabriel Henrique scores golden buzzer on "AGT" 2023 America's Got Talent

America’s Got Talent is back on our screens, back in our lives. And for one AGT contestant, Gabriel Henrique, everything is golden.

Henrique, a 27-year-old from Brazil, on his first trip to the U.S. of A., auditioned for Tuesday night’s episode (Aug. 1) and made the very most of it.

Speaking with the assistance of an interpreter, Henrique admitted he spoke only “a little bit” of English, and he’s “just trying.”

No matter, music is the universal language. And he’s fluent.

Putting aside some early nerves, Henrique threw himself into a cover of Whitney Houston’s “Run to You,” with enough energy and high notes to power a small town.

A standing ovation ensued, including all four AGT judges.

“If Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey had a baby, it would be Gabriel,” quipped Heidi Klum. ”Wow, you are incredible.”

“I did not expect that voice to come out of you. You sound like the best and finest pop diva that ever was,” Howie Mandel enthused. “You’re amazing.”

Simon Cowell went next. “People are going to really like you. You’re just so interesting,” he claimed. “I can tell that you’ve sang in church and you don’t know how good you are. It was amazing.”

Sofia Vergara had the last comment, and action. “I don’t have words, that was so perfect, spectacular. Your voice is beautiful. Your energy, who you are. It was perfect.” That performance was “something I was waiting for, something very beautiful and very heartfelt.”

Before the panel had time to vote, Vergara put a halt to proceedings and triggered the golden buzzer.

Watch below.

