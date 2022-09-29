Future Performs a Sketch for ‘Love You Better’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ 

Rapper Future appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday (Sept. 28) and offered up a creative take for the show’s musical performance of the evening.

Things started off normally, with Kimmel welcoming the 38-year-old MC — who was rocking a tan ensemble, Timberland boots, and iced-out gold jewelry — in what appeared to be a regular interview. “How is the future, relatively speaking?” the comedian asked the “Mask Off” rapper.

“Man, I be drifting off sometimes,” Future responded, shaking his head and launching what would then be a sketch-like performance.

Music began to play, with a woman calling out Future’s name several times. Finally, she walked on stage and grabbed a note that read “I Never Liked You,” the title of Future’s most recent project. Then the beginning of “Love You Better” started to play, and Future started rapping the lyrics to the track, which peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May.

As the performance neared its end, the same woman from the beginning of the sketch grabbed Future’s hand and walked off the stage with him.

Kimmel then looked at the camera and said, “That didn’t really answer my question, but that was great! Future everybody!”

According to the description on the official Jimmy Kimmel Live! YouTube account, the creative for the performance was done by none other than Travis Scott.

Future’s album I Never Liked You earned the rapper his eighth No.1 on Billboard 200. In addition, the superstar sent all 16 tracks on the standard project to the Hot 100, including “Wait For U” featuring Drake and Tems, which hit the No. 1 mark.

So far, Future has catapulted his career totals on the all-genre chart to 2 No. 1s and nine Hot 100 top 10s.