How to Watch ‘Full House’ Online

Bob Saget entertained fans for decades, and his legacy lives on through his work.

Saget, who died Sunday, was best known as Danny Tanner on Full House, a role that landed him in the proverbial hall of fame of TV dads. The beloved comedian played a widowed, single father raising three young daughters with help from his rocker brother-in-law and wisecracking best friend. John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Lori Loughlin and Dave Coulier were among the all-star cast.

Full House premiered in 1987 and ran for eight seasons. The series reboot, Fuller House, arrived on Netflix in 2016, but for fans who enjoy the original, the classic sitcom is available on multiple streaming platforms.

All eight seasons of Full House are currently streaming on HBO Max, which means that subscribers can binge as many episodes as they like at no additional charge. If you’re not an HBO Max subscriber, click here to join. Memberships start at just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 a year) to enjoy thousands of hours of movies and sitcoms along with tons of exclusive content from any compatible device (TVs, laptops, notebooks, etc.). HBO Max also provides free content that viewers can enjoy before choosing a streaming package.

Another way to stream: Amazon Prime. Episodes of Full House are available for purchase on Prime Video for $1.99 each. There’s also an option to buy full seasons of Full House for $19.99 each.

In addition to starring on Full House, Saget hosted the first eight seasons of America’s Funniest Home Videos. The earlier episodes are harder to find online, but newer episodes are streaming on Prime Video and Hulu.

For those who want to binge even more of Saget’s work, episodes of Entourage – where Saget appeared as himself for five seasons – are on HBO Max. And of course, How I Met Your Mother, the series Saget narrated as “older Ted,” is currently streaming on Hulu.

The late comedian and actor’s extensive résumé also included a hilarious appearance in the 1998 cult-classic comedy Half Baked. The movie is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video.

