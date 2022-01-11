Watch Foo Fighters Work on a Killer New Album in Trailer for Horror Comedy ‘Studio 666’

Foo Fighters unveiled the first full-length look at their upcoming horror comedy Studio 666 on Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 11).

The trailer finds the venerable rockers preparing to record their 10th studio album inside an Encino mansion that has the creepiest vibes but also the very best acoustics.

However, when it comes time to actually write songs for the record, frontman Dave Grohl finds himself fresh out of original ideas. (“It’s called ‘Everlong,’ and you wrote it about 20 years ago,” drummer Taylor Hawkins informs the singer when he presents his new song to the band.)

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Dave Grohl Foo Fighters See latest videos, charts and news

Things get certifiably creepy as Grohl struggles to overcome the writer’s block that’s haunting him — with some help from none other than Lionel Richie and possibly the house itself. “Ever since we moved into this house, my mind is flooded,” he complains, leading Whitney Cummings’ neighborly character to ominously explain, “This is not just a creepy rock and roll house; it allows spiritual entities to cross into our world.”

Cue Grohl becoming possessed by a demon, going “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest crazy,” levitating in the air and maybe even discovering a new musical note on his way to creating an album he promises is “killer.”

Studio 666 is set to hit theaters on February 25th and stars Will Forte, Leslie Grossman, Jenna Ortega, Jeff Garlin, Cummings and more alongside the Foo Fighters as themselves.

Meanwhile, the band’s real-life 10th album, Medicine at Midnight, was released in February 2021, bowing at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and helping the rockers set a new record for the most career top 10s on the Rock & Alternative Airplay chart. The project is nominated for best rock album at the upcoming 64th annual Grammy Awards. The band has won a record four times in that category.

Watch Grohl turn to the dark side in the Studio 666 trailer below.