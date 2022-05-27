Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea Makes Surprise Cameo in Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Spin-Off ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Flea is putting his acting chops to the test once again. The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist made a surprise appearance on TV screens Thursday with the premiere of Disney+‘s new Star Wars spin-off series Obi-Wan Kenobi. (Haven’t watched yet? Beware of spoilers below.)

The streaming platform rolled out the first two episodes of the show, in which Flea appears as a bounty hunter who kidnaps a young Leia Skywalker from where she lives in Alderaan. And it isn’t the smallest part, either: In the episode, Flea leads a gang of criminals hired by the Third Sister Reva Severand to carry out the deed.

The titular Obi-Wan Kenobi — played by Ewan McGregor — is then tasked by Leia’s adoptive father to rescue young Leia, which, unbeknownst to him, leads him straight to the den of Reva and, ultimately, another appearance from Flea. Flea then beats up Obi-Wan in his attempts to carry out his mission. “I didn’t know Jedi could bleed,” he says.

Though Flea has kept mum on the details surrounding his appearance on the show, he has been hard at work developing his acting credits over the years. Most notably, the bassist appeared in Baby Driver, Back to the Future Part II, The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and Queen & Slim. Flea also has a role in the upcoming movie Babylon as Bob Levine. The movie — which is scheduled to be released in theaters on Dec. 25 this year — features an all-star cast with Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Tobey Macguire, Olivia Wilde and more.