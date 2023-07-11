Firefighter Trent Toney Sings Smoldering Song to his Ex-Wife on ‘AGT’: Watch

Trent Toney puts out fires for a living.

No, not like the IT support in your office. The 30-year-old from Hillsborough, Oregon, close to Portland, is a legit firefighter.

For his audition Tuesday night (July 11) on America’s Got Talent, Toney turned his hand to singing, songwriting and playing the keys.

His day job, however, was never far from the conversation. When Heidi Klum awkwardly asked why he didn’t present to the AGT nation in his firefighter outfit, he immediately put out that fire.

Toney told his backstory, specifically, his split from his wife Faith.

“I think we were immature,” he explained, “we were both made a lot of mistakes. But I don’t think getting married to her was one of them.”

Does he want her back? Oh yes, that fire still burns. “Yesterday,” he remarked. “I’m still in love with her.” He proved it by performing an original song, written for his ex.

Matters took a different route when, before Toney could sing a note, the crowd bayed for him to call her. Which the judges obliged, dialing up Facetime. Faith took her time to pick up, but when she did, Klum handled the conversation and placed the phone on the judges’ desk, facing the stage.

After stifling some sniffles, Toney got going at the electronic keyboard for a performance of “Always and Lately,” a ballad that would sit nicely on most AC radio playlists.

The crowd loved it, the judges loved it.

“I think you’re so handsome, so lovely, you have the best smile, and a beautiful voice,” remarked Klum.

“It was great, it was heartfelt, your voice is amazing you look amazing, it was the perfect audition,” added Sofia Vergara.

“I thought that was very brave, actually,” commented Simon Cowell. “I mean, to tell us all of that. I wouldn’t. I seriously wouldn’t. You know what, people I think are going to like you and I think you’ve got a really, really good voice. This is one of those auditions people are certainly going to about.”

Howie Mandel enthused, “You could feel the emotion in your voice, and I could tell just by looking at her and see how she was reacting to it, that was absolutely beautiful.”

It was four yeses from the judges.

Klum had the final word. As she congratulated the contestant with a hug, she quipped, “if this works out and you have a girl, it better be called Heide, okay.”

As for Faith, and whether the spark is still there, we’ll have to wait and see.

Watch below.