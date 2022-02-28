What’s Your Favorite Singing Competition Show? Vote!

American Idol returned for its landmark 20th season on Sunday night (Feb. 27), with judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan joined by mainstay Ryan Seacrest.

As the most recent iteration of the judging panel scours the country for the next democratically voted superstar to join the ranks of Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jordin Sparks, Scotty McCreery and Maddie Poppe as America’s next idol, Billboard got to thinking about all the shows that have proliferated across television since the original smash singing competition’s debut way back in 2002.

So Billboard wants to know: Which current reality TV singing competition series is your favorite? Are you still loyal to Idol after all these years, or did you follow Simon Cowell to the panel of America’s Got Talent? Do you prefer the spinning chairs and celebrity coaches of NBC’s The Voice, which just concluded its 21st season with OG Idol winner Clarkson taking home her fourth trophy as the winning coach?

Perhaps you’d rather have celebrities themselves doing the singing — in costume, of course! — over on Fox’s The Masked Singer, which has effectively become the network’s de facto replacement for Idol since the original franchise was revived by ABC in 2018.

Maybe you prefer a more offbeat or meta take on the format with the likes of Fox’s I Can See Your Voice or the recently wrapped Alter Ego with its digital avatars and all-star judging panel of Alanis Morissette, Nick Lachey, will.i.am and Grimes.

Vote in Billboard‘s official poll below and sound off on the battle of the singing competitions!