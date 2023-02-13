Vin Diesel, Ludacris & More Take On Jason Momoa’s New Bad Guy in ‘Fast X’ Super Bowl Trailer

“You will never be able to break my family.”

Universal Pictures unveiled the new trailer for Fast X during Super Bowl LVII on Sunday (Feb. 12), and in the clip, Vin Diesel, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson and their crew face off against a new enemy in Jason Momoa’s Dante Reyes — the son of Fast Five baddie Hernan Reyes who’s now out for revenge.

“Dominic Torretto, you’re about to learn all about fear,” he warns in a voice-over, as an ominous remix of 1997’s “Notorious Thugs” by The Notorious B.I.G. and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony plays. “You built such a beautiful life, filled with love and family. I never got that chance. You stole that from me: my future, my family. And now I’m gonna break yours piece by piece.”

Diesel’s character later adds: “When it used to be about winning, we raced for respect. Today I race to stop the bloodbath.” But Momoa still, apparently, holds the upper hand, responding, “That’s the problem with having such a big family. How do you choose the ones you save?”

The 10th installment of the Fast & Furious franchise also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sun Kang, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno and the late Paul Walker via flashbacks. The movie will hit theaters nationwide on May 19.

During the Super Bowl, Ludacris — who’s starred in the action franchise since 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious — also appeared in a new DraftKings commercial opposite Tony Hawk, Kevin Hart, The Undertaker, David Ortiz, Emmitt Smith, Lisa Leslie and Julius Erving.

Watch the trailer for Fast X below.