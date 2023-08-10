Fall Out Boy to Star in NBC’s ‘B1G Saturday Night’ Show Open

Fall Out Boy is coming to a television screen near you. On Thursday (Aug. 10), NBC announced that the band — which consists of Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Andy Hurley and Joe Trohman — will star in the show opening for NBC and Peacock’s B1G Saturday Night, starting in September.

B1G Saturday Night will return television at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 ahead of the season-opening West Virginia vs. Penn State game on NBC and Peacock). The football program will have highlights from players, cheerleaders, bands and fans from Big Ten Conference schools across the United States.

The “So Much (for) Stardust” rockers will also be the face of NBC Sports and Peacock Big Ten Football promotional campaign, and will appear in promotional spots for the show later this summer and throughout the fall. The campaign was teased back in May to NBC Sports’ Twitter, with a short clips from the program and Fall Out Boy performing a rollicking cover of “Here Comes Saturday Night,” originally by the band Guida, throughout the short.

“We are excited to have Fall Out Boy star in our show open to help us capture the passion and pageantry of Big Ten Football in primetime” said Tripp Dixon, NBC Sports creative director, in a statement. According to the release, “B1G Saturday Night marks the first time ever that Big Ten Football will have a dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network.”

See Fall Out Boy in the teaser for B1G Saturday Night below.