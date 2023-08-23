50 Cent & Megan Fox Appear in ‘Expendables 4’ Trailer, Promising ‘Lots’ of Violence & Gore

Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham have returned with a brand new group of fighters for the highly anticipated Expendables 4 film, and the trailer released on Wednesday (Aug. 23) promises violence, action and lots of gore. That’s why, unlike the previous film, this one is rated R.

50 Cent, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais and Andy Gracia join the franchise as newcomers, alongside returning cast members Dolph Lungren and Randy Couture. In the trailer, the group is seen cutting throats, shooting guns and trigger explosions as a voiceover assures moviegoers that they are in for a bloody good time.

“We heard you, loud and clear,” the narrator says over vicious scenes from the upcoming film. “‘Please make Expendables 4 rated R.’ ‘There better be violence and lots of it.’ ‘I want all the blood and guts.’ […] Expendables, definitely rated R.”

The fourth installment of the film comes nearly 10 years after Expendables 3 was released back in 2014. At the time, the film didn’t do as well in the box office as expected, and Stallone said that making the film PG-13 to appeal to a wider audience was a “horrible miscalculation.”

Expendables 4 arrives eight years after it was announced in 2015, with an initial 2017 release date. Production eventually started in fall 2021, and the Scott Waugh-directed film is set to hit theaters on September 22.

See the full trailer below.