Este Haim to Serve as Executive Music Producer on ‘A Small Light’ National Geographic Series

Este Haim is teaming up with composer Ariel Marx to take on National Geographic’s upcoming limited series A Small Light as executive music producer.

The series is inspired by the true story of Anne Frank and follows the carefree and opinionated Miep Gies (played by Bel Powley) as she encounters Anne’s dad Otto Frank (Liev Schreiber), who asks her to help hide his family from the Nazis during WWII. A Small Light is told with “a modern sensibility,” according to a release, which “forces audiences to ask themselves what they would have done in Miep’s shoes; and in modern times, asking if they would have the courage to stand up to hatred.”

The corresponding soundtrack, A Small Light: Songs From the Limited Series, will include fresh covers of classic hits from stars like Este’s sister and HAIM bandmate Danielle Haim, Kamasi Washington, Sharon Van Etten featuring Michael Imperioli, Angel Olsen, Weyes Blood, Remi Wolf, King Princess and Orville Peck, and Moses Sumney. Este co-produced all of the songs on the album, which will be released on May 23.

“I can’t begin to express what an honor and a privilege it is to be a part of this series, especially as my first role as an EMP,” Este said in a press statement. “Miep’s story is one of a modern woman standing up for what is right, and that should continue to inspire all of us. I am so thrilled to be able to help bring this to life through the power of music.”

A Small Light premieres May 1 on National Geographic and will also be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.