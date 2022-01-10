What’s Your Favorite Song on the ‘Encanto’ Soundtrack? Vote!

Ever since Disney unveiled Encanto in November 2021, the musical film’s catchy songs have been inescapable on TikTok and beyond.

The soundtrack to the Walt Disney animated movie topped the Billboard 200 albums chart this week (dated Jan. 15), as the set jumps 7-1 in its sixth week on the list. It’s the first soundtrack to hit No. 1 in more than two years – since Disney’s Frozen II hit No. 1 on the chart dated Dec. 14, 2019.

Additionally, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure” both debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated Jan. 8.

Do you live in fear of Bruno stuttering or stumbling? Or do you find yourself singing “Colombia, te adoro tanto!” while doing every day activities? Either way, we at Billboard want to know your top song from the Encanto soundtrack.

