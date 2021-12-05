Box Office: ‘Encanto’ Leads Quiet Post-Holiday Weekend

Walt Disney Animation’s original musical animated adventure Encanto led a quiet post-Thanksgiving session at the box office, which is always quiet the weekend following the holiday. This year was further complicated by the ongoing pandemic and concerns about the new omicron variant.

Encanto, featuring original songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, grossed $12.7 million from 3,980 theaters in its second weekend for a domestic total of $58 million and $58.1 million overseas — where omicron is more of a concern — for a global cume of $116.1 million. The pic is setting records in parts of Latin America, where it has earned $5.9 million in Colombia, the film’s No. 1 foreign market behind France ($6.5 million).

Sony’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife followed closely in second place with an estimated $10.2 million from 4,059 locations as it jumped the century mark for a domestic cume of $102.2 million through Sunday. International numbers weren’t immediately available.

Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci solidified its solid place in the year-end holiday box office and awards lineup with $6.8 million from 3,477 cinemas in its second weekend for a domestic tally of $33.6 million for MGM and United Artists Releasing. The adult drama stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto and Al Pacino.

Overseas, House of Gucci sewed up another $14.8 million from 60 markets for a foreign tally of $33.6 million and $67.2 million globally. The U.K. leads with $7 million.

Marvel and Disney’s Eternals placed No. 4 in its fifth weekend with $3.9 million from 3,980 theaters for a domestic tally of $156.5 million and $227.6 million overseas for a worldwide total approaching $400 million ($384.3 million).

While there were no new wide studio releases, Fathom’s special event showing of the faith-based Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers did notable business, grossing an estimated $8 million-plus in is first days from 1,642 theaters, including $3.8 million-$3.9 million for the weekend to place No. 5 (the film opened on Wednesday). It’s possible Eternals and Christmas with The Chosen could switch places once numbers for the former are reported.

The Chosen, about the birth of Jesus, did especially well in America’s heartland.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, which MGM and United Artists are playing exclusively in four theaters in New York and Los Angeles, did nicely in its sophomore outing at the specialty box office with a per theater average of $56,000. Over Thanksgiving, the movie posted a pandemic-era best average of $84,000.

Elsewhere, Sony reported sold out sneak screenings of director Denzel Washington’s A Journal for Jordan, starring Michael B. Jordan and Chanté Adams. The film officially opens in cinemas on Dec. 25.

This article was originally published by The Hollywood Reporter.