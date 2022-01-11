Where to Pre-Order ‘Encanto’ Funko Pop Figurines

Can’t get enough of Encanto? You’re not the only one.

The Pixar film centering around a Colombian family with magical powers, which premiered in theaters over Thanksgiving weekend before arriving on Disney+ in late December, has already raked in more than $200 million worldwide and the soundtrack shoots to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart this week.

To celebrate the magic of the Madrigal family, Funko Pop will release a line of vinyl figurines later this month. Announced last October, the collection features miniature figurines of Mirabel, Isabela, Antonio, Bruno, Abuela Alma and more characters from the movie.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Disney Encanto See latest videos, charts and news

The first batch of Funko Pop vinyl figurines will be released Jan. 18. Each figurine measures around 4 inches tall, making them perfect to display on a shelf, dresser, desk or even a nightstand.

The figurines retail for $12 each and are available for pre-order at Amazon and Game Stop, in addition to the Funko Pop store.

These adorable little collectibles come protected in a plastic display case, but if you’re looking for something more durable, keep your Funko Pop figurines secure in any of these hard plastic display cases available on Amazon.

Fans will have to wait a little while longer for the Mirabel Funko Pop figurines, which will be released in early October, but as any smart collector knows, it’s better to pre-order months in advance just in case the figurines sell out. Click here to pre-order the Funko Pop Mirabel vinyl figurine.

Want more Encanto merch? From T-shirts to jewelry, shopDisney offers a massive collection of Encanto goodies for fans of all ages. The collection includes this Mirabel Singing Encanto Doll, an Encanto Deluxe Figurine Play Set, Mirabel kids costumes and pullover sweatshirt for adults.

Also included in the Encanto collection at shopDisney, this cute little mini backpack from Loungefly, or a faux leather crossbody bag with beautifully embroidered butterflies and flowers. You’ll also find earrings, makeup brushes, eyeshadow palettes, lip gloss, blush, pajamas, jackets, books, karaoke machines, headphones and tons more Encanto-inspired gear online.

And if you’re looking to add Encanto to your DVD or Blu-ray collection, the movie is available for pre-order at Walmart and other major retailers.

Funko