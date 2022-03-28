Teen Contestant Emyrson Flora Impresses With Adele Cover on ‘American Idol’: Watch

Cleveland teen Emyrson Flora has made the leap from singing in her bedroom to performing on the national stage in the proverbial blink of an eye, and made it seem effortless.

Flora has made it to Hollywood Week on American Idol, and for this stage in the journey she played a big hand, by performing an Adele cover.

The young Idol hopeful showcased her self-taught piano skills as she performed a solo rendition of “Love In The Dark,” which appeared on Adele’s global hit album 25, from 2015.

Gutsy move. In her pre-recorded intro, the 16-year-old high school recounted how the judges took a chance on her, and how she wanted to repay that faith. She did just that with a tone-perfect effort that had judge Katy Perry on her feet, and viewers lining-up on social media to congratulate her.

Did she progress to the “Duets” round? You bet.

Watch below.