Austin Butler Is Transformed Into The King in Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ Trailer

Baz Luhrmann had Elvis Presley fans doing a double take when his official Elvis biopic trailer dropped on Thursday (Feb. 17), and Austin Butler appeared onscreen looking exactly like the The King of Rock & Roll.

The three-minute official trailer shows scenes of Presley’s upbringing in Tulepo, Mississippi and Memphis, Tennessee — and how from a young age, he was inspired by music in the Black community, as he is seen joining a Black congregation to dance and praise alongside them.

Explore Explore Elvis Presley See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Are you born with destiny, or does it just come knocking at your door?” Tom Hanks, who plays Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, is heard saying in a voiceover. The scene then flashes to a teenage Elvis, who wows a skeptical crowd his voice and famous hip-shaking. “In that moment, I watched that skinny boy transform into a superhero. He was my destiny,” Hank’s character says.

According to the film’s description: “The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).”

The film’s release date was pushed back a number of times due to COVID-19, including after Hanks contracted the virus in Australia, where he was filming the biopic, along with his wife Rita Wilson.

Elvis now officially hits theaters on June 24, 2022. Watch the full trailer below.