Elton John Shares ‘Inside the Lockdown Sessions’ Documentary With Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks & More

Elton John‘s collaborative album The Lockdown Sessions now has a documentary.

On Tuesday, John took to Twitter to announce the arrival of a three-part film to accompany the album, titled Inside the Lockdown Sessions.

“Surprise! Just in time for the holidays, I’m taking you ‘Inside the Lockdown Sessions.’ Watch as I go deep into the making of my latest album with all of my collaborators, only on @AppleMusic,” the singer wrote, sharing a 30-second teaser video from the documentary.

Inside The Lockdown Sessions, which is streaming exclusively on Apple Music, features appearances from Miley Cyrus, Rina Sawayama, Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder and his other musician counterparts as he brought the record to life.

Explore Explore Elton John See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Nicks took to Twitter to share a snippet of the documentary in which she speaks of their collaboration on “Stolen Car.” “You’re in the backseat with Stevie and Elton, going down the PCH [Pacific Coast Highway]…It’s a good duet, it’s the right song and it’s always magical,” the Fleetwood Mac singer said in the clip, with John adding, “For her to be on it, it’s just incredible.”

The Lockdown Sessions debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 albums chart, while “Cold Heart” featuring Dua Lipa saw John become the first artist to have a U.K. top 10 single in six different decades. The 74-year-old also made history in the United States when the track debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 as John’s 68th entry on the chart and his first appearance in more than 21 years, since 2000’s “Someday Out of the Blue.”

Watch snippets from Inside the Lockdown Sessions below.

Surprise! Just in time for the holidays, I’m taking you ‘Inside the Lockdown Sessions.’ Watch as I go deep into the making of my latest album with all of my collaborators, only on @AppleMusic. https://t.co/tqHjR6XewZ #FromAppleMusicWithLove #TheLockdownSessions @OBB pic.twitter.com/HSCcZz2kRz — Elton John (@eltonofficial) November 30, 2021