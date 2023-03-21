Ed Sheeran Discusses Wife Cherry Seaborn’s Tumor in ‘The Sum of It All’ Trailer: Watch

Ed Sheeran‘s forthcoming Disney+ docuseries, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, is set to arrive this spring. Ahead of its premiere on the streaming platform, Disney+ shared the first trailer for program, which sees that “Bad Habits” singer opening up about the tough moments in his life, including wife Cherry Seaborn‘s tumor diagnosis and the loss of his best friend, Jamal Edwards.

The trailer makes various stops throughout Sheeran’s meteoric rise to fame, from being a young school kid and selling CDs in local shops to help pay for his meals, to touring across the world and selling out stadiums and arenas.

“Everything in my life sort of got so much better when Cherry got into it. I got married, and I’m a dad who has two daughters,” Sheeran says in the trailer before bringing up Seaborn’s health struggle. “We’ve reached a peak, and then it just went [boom noise]. Cherry’s health … it got really bad.”

The 32-year-old pop star first revealed that Seaborn developed a tumor while she was pregnant with the couple’s second daughter last year. “Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth,” he shared in his album announcement for Subtract, his fifth LP set to arrive on May 5.

“Then suddenly my best friend Jamal died,” he added in the trailer. “The loss just took over my life.”

He also addressed the loss in his album announcement, writing, “My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter. I was spiraling through fear, depression and anxiety.”

All four episodes of Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All — “Love,” “Loss,” “Focus” and “Balance” — will arrive on May 5.

Watch the trailer for Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All above.