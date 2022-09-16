Yep, That Was Earl Sweatshirt Voicing a Fictional Rapper in ‘Atlanta’s Season 4 Premiere

Yes, that is who you think it is. Earl Sweatshirt is the voice of the fictional deceased rapper Blue Blood in Atlanta.

A day after the season four premiere of the Donald Glover-created hit series, which included two episodes aired on Thursday (Sept. 15), FX confirmed to Billboard that the California artist is the voice of the dead rapper who leads Alfred — aka Paper Boi (played by Brian Tyree Henry) — on a scavenger hunt.

Without spoiling too much of the show, episode one — titled “The Most Atlanta” — finds Paper Boi mourning the death of Blue Blood by listening to his final album. Paper Boi realizes that the lyrics are clues that eventually lead him to the rapper’s funeral, which is held three months later. The concept of Blue Blood draws parallels to rapper MF Doom, whose death was also revealed several months after he died. “He really had an impact on me,” Paper Boi says.

It didn’t take long for fans to recognize the Odd Future-affiliate’s voice as that of Blue Blood, as many people took to Twitter as they made the connection. Back in January, Sweatshirt (real name Thebe Kgositsile) released his fourth album Sick!, a long-awaited follow-up to 2019’s Feet of Clay and his third album 2018’s Some Rap Songs. Sweatshirt is known for his rhyme schemes and wordplay, making him a great fit for Blue Blood.

Premiering in 2016, Atlanta became an instant hit with its off-the-wall yet relatable nods to hip-hop, Atlanta culture, race, relationships, struggle and American Blackness. Following the conclusion of the show’s second season in 2018, it was renewed for a third season, but was forced to go on hiatus due to production delays caused by the global pandemic. The time inside allowed Glover to write the third and fourth seasons, which he announced in February would be the show’s last.

Atlanta airs on FX Thursday nights at 10 p.m., and is available to watch on Hulu the following day.