Jordin Sparks, Jessie James Decker & More Are Hitting the Ballroom for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31

The news is out! The celebrity hopefuls for Dancing With the Stars season 31 was revealed on Thursday (Sept. 8) and features bold-faced names from television, social media, reality TV and music. American Idol winner Jordin Sparks, country singer Jessie James Decker and RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Shangela will both appear on the show to complete for the coveted mirrorball trophy in season 31.
“The rumors are true…let’s do this @DancingWithTheStars!!! I’ve been preparing for this for quite some time and could not be more excited to trade my mic for the mirror ball,” the season six Idol champ shared on Instagram.
The “No Air” singer added, “My partner @brandonarmstrong and I are in rehearsals every day and are putting in EVERYTHING we have. I mean, you know I’m pretty familiar with competition show.”
Shangela also shared the cast announcement on Instagram, and noted the way she’s making history with her appearance on the ballroom competition show.
“I CAN FINALLY SHARE THIS!!! (Mama, I know ur Watching!!!) I will be competing on the new season of @dancingwiththestars !!! I feel so honored to be the first drag entertainer to compete on the show. It’s about darn time!!!” wrote the artist, who has appeared on multiple seasons of Drag Race, and is partnered with Gleb Savchenko. “So all y’all who’ve been in my corner all these years, tell a friend! We’ve got Another One! Let’s go win this Crown… I mean, Mirrorball! I luv y’all!”
Singer-songwriter Decker, who is partnered with Alan Bersten also shared her excitement over competing in the new season of the long-running show. “Let’s do this @alanbersten !!!! So excited to be part of @dancingwiththestars season 3,” the “Wanted” singer captioned an Instagram photo alongside her pro. “ahhhh I can’t stop smiling!!!!!!”
The other celebs and their pro partners vying for the mirrorball trophy are:
- Joseph Baena with Daniella Karagach
- Selma Blair with Sasha Farber
- Wayne Brady with Witney Carson
- Sam Champion with Cheryl Burke
- Charli D’Amelio with Mark Ballas
- Heidi D’Amelio with Artem Chigvintsev
- Trevor Donovan with Emma Slater
- Daniel Durant with Britt Stewart
- Teresa Giudice with Pasha Pashkov
- Vinny Guadagnino with Koko Iwasaki
- Cheryl Ladd with Louis van Amstel
- Jason Lewis with Peta Meurgatroyd
- Gabby Widney with Val Chermkovskiy
Dancing With the Stars premieres Sept. 19 on its new home, Disney+.
See Sparks, Shangela and Decker’s posts announcing the news below.