Jordin Sparks, Jessie James Decker & More Are Hitting the Ballroom for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31

The news is out! The celebrity hopefuls for Dancing With the Stars season 31 was revealed on Thursday (Sept. 8) and features bold-faced names from television, social media, reality TV and music. American Idol winner Jordin Sparks, country singer Jessie James Decker and RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Shangela will both appear on the show to complete for the coveted mirrorball trophy in season 31.

“The rumors are true…let’s do this @DancingWithTheStars!!! I’ve been preparing for this for quite some time and could not be more excited to trade my mic for the mirror ball,” the season six Idol champ shared on Instagram.

The “No Air” singer added, “My partner @brandonarmstrong and I are in rehearsals every day and are putting in EVERYTHING we have. I mean, you know I’m pretty familiar with competition show.”