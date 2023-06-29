×
Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet Put Up a Fight, Austin Butler Is Unrecognizable in ‘Dune 2’ Trailer

Dune: Part Two hits theaters on November 3.

Dune 2 Trailer 2 (2023)
Dune 2 Trailer 2 (2023) Courtesy Photo

Warner Bros. and Legendary unveiled a new trailer for the highly anticipated Dune sequel on Thursday (June 29), and fans were introduced to new characters played by Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and more.

“This world is beyond cruelty. We’ve been fighting the Harkonnens for decades, my family’s been fighting them for centuries, and they were massacred alongside my father,” Timothée Chalamet’s character Paul Atreides says in the trailer, before he joins Zendaya’s Chani and the sandy Arrakis planet’s natives to fight the Harkonnens, who destroyed Paul’s family in the first film.

The trailer also has a first look at Walken’s Emperor Shaddam IV, who orders a completely unrecognizable Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen to get rid of Paul. Walken’s character’s daughter, Princess Irulan, is played by Pugh.

According to the synopsis, the Dennis Villeneuve-directed film was shot on location in Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy, and “will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

Dune: Part Two hits theaters on November 3. Watch the trailer below.

