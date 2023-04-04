Dua Lipa Is a Mermaid in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ Movie: See the First-Look Photo

She’s not levitating anymore — she’s deep-sea swimming. Dua Lipa was confirmed to be starring in Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Barbie live-action film, in which she’ll play a mermaid doll alongside an all-star lineup of actors.

The news was unveiled Tuesday morning (April 4) with a series of bubbly first-look movie posters featuring individual shots of each cast member looking perfectly plastic in costume. Dua’s solo shot shows her posing against a sparkly purple backdrop, wearing a bright blue wig and a matching seashell bra.

The “One Kiss” singer’s scaly fishtail is just out of frame, but a tagline on the poster is confirmation enough: “This Barbie is a mermaid.”

Each of the characters’ new movie posters feature a similarly direct tagline, likely mimicking the world-famous doll franchise’s branding. “This Barbie is a doctor” reads actress Hari Nef’s poster, while Emma Mackey’s boasts, “This Barbie has a Nobel Prize in physics.”

Hilariously, all the male dolls — played by Ryan Gosling, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa — are simply billed along the lines of “Just Ken.” Will Ferrell also appears in a poster wearing a pink tie, but his character is a little less clear as his poster just reads, “Please call me mother.”

Dua has long been rumored to have a part in Gerwig’s latest directorial project, led by Margot Robbie playing the film’s iconic title character. Fans noticed back in December that the film’s official Instagram page — on which the new character posters were unveiled Tuesday — was following the chart-topping pop star in addition to just a handful of other people known to be involved with the project.

As for rumors that Dua will contribute music to the Barbie soundtrack, it’s still unclear. Confirmation will come, at the latest, by July 21, when the movie hits theaters.

See Dua Lipa and her Barbie co-stars’ first-look posters below: