Dua Lipa Is Golden in Spy Thriller ‘Argylle’ Teaser: See the First Look Photo

The name’s Lipa. Dua Lipa. The 26-year-old pop artist is making her acting debut in Apple TV’s upcoming spy thriller Argylle, and from the looks of a newly released first look teaser photo, she’ll also be debuting a daring new look in the process.

The new photo — posted to Apple TV’s Twitter account — shows the three-time Grammy winner locked in an embrace with the film’s title star, Henry Cavill, in what could be anything from a friendly hug to a high-stakes slow dance. Not much is known about what Dua’s character will be like, but it certainly seems as though she has a defining color associated with her: gold. Her blonde bob matches her shimmering gold dress and a pair of golden rings on her hand — which rests dangerously on Cavill’s chest in the picture.

Though Argylle will be Dua’s first acting venture, she joins a cast of silver-screen veterans including Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson. She’s also expected to contribute original music for the film’s title track and score.

Based on Ellie Conway’s yet-to-be-released spy novel of the same title, Argylle will reportedly be the first of at least three films in the budding franchise to follow the world’s greatest spy as he embarks on a global adventure. “When I read this early draft manuscript I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books of the 50s,” director Matthew Vaughn said in The Hollywood Reporter. “This is going to reinvent the spy genre.”

See Apple TV’s first look at Dua Lipa in the upcoming spy thriller Argylle below: