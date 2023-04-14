Dove Cameron Reveals She Auditioned for Ariana Grande’s Role in ‘Wicked’

Dove Cameron spilled the Ozian tea about auditioning for the big-screen adaptation of Wicked in a new interview on Friday (April 14).

Speaking to The Wrap at an FYC event for season 2 of Apple TV+’s Schmigadoon!, the “Boyfriend” singer confirmed that she was after the role of Glinda, which ultimately went to her pal Ariana Grande.

“I definitely went out for it,” she said. “I know that for everybody who did go out for it, it was a very long process. It was one of the longer processes I’ve been a part of.”

However, despite losing the role of the future Good Witch of the North, Cameron doesn’t hold any ill will toward her Hairspray Live! co-star. “I’m so excited for Ariana,” she said. “She’s a genuinely dear friend of mine. We met when we were super young. I think she’s gonna kill it.”

Instead, the Descendants alum is stepping into the dangerous world of Schmicago for the second season of the Apple TV+ musical series alongside returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Aaron Tveit, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Ann Harada and original Wicked star Kristin Chenoweth.

“This was the era of musicals that raised me, and Cabaret was extremely influential on me,” she said during the FYC panel. “Obviously, I hold Liza Minelli in the highest of hallowed ground, as I know so many people do. And when I heard about [creator] Cinco [Paul]’s inspiration for the character of Jenny, I was equal parts petrified and super, super honored and just wanted to begin to even try to scratch the surface of trying to get it right.”

Meanwhile, according to a recent post by Grande, Wicked is roughly halfway through filming, with the first of two planned films set to premiere on Nov. 27, 2024.