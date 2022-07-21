Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Realize Things Are Not What They Seem in New ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Trailer

Utopia comes crumbling down in front of Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in the captivating second trailer for the Olivia Wilde-directed Don’t Worry Darling that dropped on Thursday (July 21).

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer opens with the main characters Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles), living a new, idyllic life of optimism, romance and picture-perfect scenery provided by Jack’s experimental company town housing, Victory Project — run by CEO Frank (Chris Pine).

A creepy voice begins to whisper “tick, tock” over the scene, as 1950’s housewife Pugh falls into a dark body of water and realizes that things in the town has sinister secrets — terrifying chaos then ensues.

Wilde does triple-duty on the psychological thriller: directing, producing and starring. The high-wattage cast also includes Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Sydney Chandler and Nick Kroll. The movie is Wilde’s sophomore directing effort following Booksmart, her coming-of-age drama that won the Independent Spirit Award for best first feature and was one of the best-reviewed films of 2019. Darling caused a bidding frenzy when it hit the market in summer 2019, with New Line coming out on top.

Producing along with Wilde are Roy Lee and Miri Yoon and Katie Silberman. Silberman wrote the screenplay based on a spec script by Shane and Carey Van Dyke.

Wilde recently gushed over her boyfriend Styles’ role in the film. “Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films. The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories,” she wrote on Instagram in February. “No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight.”

Enter: @harrystyles, our ‘Jack,’” Wilde continued. “Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our ‘Alice’, but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards.”

Don’t Worry Darling hits theaters on September 23. Watch the new trailer in full below.