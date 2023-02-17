Diamond White Compares ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ Music to ‘The Proud Family’

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premiered this week, and Diamond White gave Billboard News all the tea on the musical series in a new interview.

“Raphael Saadiq is executive producing all the music,” The X Factor alum and voice of Lunella Lafayette told Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly. “And if he’s in control of it, you know all the songs are gonna be good. You know how back in the day when The Proud Family had Beyoncé and her doing the theme song? It gives me that vibes. It’s that caliber of good.” (Technically, The Proud Family theme was performed by Queen Bey’s younger sister Solange with backup from Destiny’s Child during the show’s original run on Disney Channel from 2001 to 2005.)

Meanwhile, Alfre Woodard, who co-stars in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur as the titular superhero’s grandmother Mimi, promised that the series will feature a diverse soundtrack of “reggae, reggaeton, rap, classical, old-school funk, everything.”

Later, White also shared the message that she wants fans to take away from the latest addition to the Marvel world: “That one girl can make a difference. ‘You can’t be what you can’t see,’ as Laurence Fishburne said, so it’s nice that there’s a character showing a Black girl with a big brain.”

Also starring the voice talents of Fishburne, Fred Tatasciore, Sasheer Zamata, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Michael Cimino, Indya Moore, Craig Robinson and more, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is currently airing weekly episodes on Disney Channel and Disney+.

Watch Billboard‘s interview with Diamond White above.