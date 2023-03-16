Demi Lovato Is Directing a Documentary About Child Stardom

Demi Lovato has officially begun directing her very first feature film, Hulu shared on Thursday (March 16).

Along with Nicola Marsh, the pop star will co-direct Child Star, a Hulu Original documentary film that promises to “deconstruct the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most famous former child stars,” according to a release.

“There is no better film or topic for my directorial debut than this story, which is close to home,” the Disney Channel alum said in a statement. “Our project sheds light on important messages about growing up in the public eye, learning to protect our boundaries, and becoming active advocates of our own destinies. I’m humbled to be able to learn from the individuals who have lived the unique experience of child stardom and share their stories in our film.”

The doc is currently scheduled to stream on Hulu sometime in 2024 and will also follow the paths of several other child stars in addition to Lovato reflecting on her childhood stardom in shows like Barney & Friends, As the Bell Rings, Sonny With a Chance and more.

Most recently, Lovato contributed “Still Alive” to the soundtrack for Scream VI. The track serves as the first follow-up to the nonbinary artist’s rock-heavy 2022 album Holy Fvck, which charted at No. 1 on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums tallies upon its release last August and spawned the singles “Skin of My Teeth,” “Substance” and “29.”