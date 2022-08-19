×
Demi Lovato Rocks Out With '29' Performance on 'Tonight Show': Watch

The pop singer was back in their wheelhouse with a rocking performance of "29."

Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Brandon Bowen

Demi Lovato’s three-night takeover of The Tonight Show wrapped up with a live performance and, yes, a major album release.

Over the course of the week, Lovato has tried their hand at co-hosting, playing games and helping out Jimmy Fallon with his regular wise-cracking monologue.

On Thursday night (Aug. 19), the pop singer was back in their wheelhouse with a rocking performance of “29,” lifted from their eighth and latest album, Holy Fvck, which dropped at midnight.

Lovato will support the new album with South America tour dates, kicking off Aug. 30 at Espaco Unimed in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with a North American run following from Sept. 22 at Hard Rock Live in Sacramento, CA.

Watch Lovato’s late-night performance below.

