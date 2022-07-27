‘AGT’ Contestant Debbii Dawson Impresses With ‘Own Version’ of ‘Dancing Queen’

ABBA is everywhere right now. With a virtual residency in London, and a best-selling new album release in 2021, Voyage, the Swedish pop superstars made a mighty comeback, without ever leaving us.

On Tuesday night (July 26), Debbii Dawson brought a touch of ABBA-mania to America’s Got Dancing, with a reimagined cover of the classic “Dancing Queen”.

Dawson can trace-back music deep into her Indian roots, and it was the piano that brother her mom and dad together.

“The dream is for this not to be a dream,” she explained, “and for this to be my reality.”

Then, the dream run. Dawson rearranged the song as a folk number, accompanied with arpeggios on the acoustic guitar.

“Too bad your mom and dad weren’t here,” quipped Heidi Klum.

“You have a star quality,” added Howie Mandel.

“There’s something about you. I wouldn’t mind listening to your voice all day long,” said Sofia Vergara. “It’s amazing, I love it.”

Simon Cowell was impressed with the gutsiness of taking one of the most popular pop songs of all time and literally making it “her own version.” He continued, “I’m going to remember this audition.”

The votes were cast, all “yeses.”

Dawson’s folks were reminded of what they missed in the most Hollywood way possible — a spur-of-the-moment Facetime call with Mandel. Turns out, they had a good reason for missing the show. Debbii told them not to come.

Whether that rule sticks as she progresses in AGT, we’ll have to wait and see.