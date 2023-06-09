DC Young Fly Pays Emotional Tribute to Late Partner Jacky Oh: ‘Love You Forever’

After privately mourning the loss of his partner and mother of his three children, Jacky Oh, Wild ‘N Out star DC Young Fly posted a loving tribute on Thursday (June 8) to the fellow Wild cast member who died unexpectedly on May 31st of as-yet-undisclosed causes.

“I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of realty so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner,” Young Fly (born John Whitfield,” said of Oh (born Jacklyn Smith), who was 32 years-old.

“You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!!”

TMZ was first to report the news of Oh’s passing, revealing that Smith died in Miami and the Young Fly was in Atlanta shooting new episodes of the show when he heard the news of her death. Oh was one of the “Wild ‘N Out girls” on the Nick Cannon-created MTV series, where she met Young Fly, with whom she shared daughters Nova and Nala and son Prince, who was born in 2022.

“You kno we GOD fearing and we are grounded by the spirit🙏🏾🙏🏾 we never question the HIGHER POWER 🙅🏾‍♂️we roll wit the punches and continue to live righteous 💪🏾 will always tell our kids how much an amazing person you were especially a GREAT MOTHER!!!” Young Fly continued. “You know how our last convo went 🥺 I prayed for Yu and now we are here..”

The post was accompanied by a snap of a pregnant Oh sitting on Young Fly’s lap, smiling pics of her with two of their children and a silly kiss-cam video of the couple.

BET confirmed Oh’s passing in an Instagram post last week, which read, “We, the BET family, extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly. We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons.”

“We willll continue to pray and hold on to our FAITH because that’s alll we kno!! Love you forever and our kids are super strong 💪🏾 they helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap!!!!!,” Young Fly continued. “U wit me forever ♥️ The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise 😫(Yu gon get me for Dat🥲 but it’s true) LOVE YOU FOREVER jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered.”

