David Bowie Documentary ‘Moonage Daydream’ Sets Release Date, Artwork

David Bowie poses for a portrait dressed as 'Ziggy Stardust' in a hotel room in 1973 in New York City, New York.

The all-new documentary pitched as the definitive David Bowie movie now has a release date — in that “blue month” September.

Moonage Daydream, the first film to be officially sanctioned by Bowie’s estate, will enjoy a global release in cinemas and IMAX on Sept. 16, 2022.

The official Bowie social accounts updated fans with release details, along with a first-look at its poster.

“Moonage Daydream film…It’s a date,” reads a tweet. “It was a day in that blue month September,” the message continues, lifting a lyric from Bowie’s “Remembering Marie A.”

Five years in the making, Moonage Daydream was written, directed, edited and produced by Brett Morgen, best known to music fans as the creator of the 2015 doc Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck.

Morgan was given “unfiltered” access to Bowie’s personal archives, including all master recordings, according to a press release, for a “cinematic odyssey” exploring the Brit’s “creative and musical journey.”

Bowie’s long-time collaborator Tony Visconti is the music producer.

A snapshot of that treasure trove, including never-before-seen footage, is captured in the official Moonage Daydream trailer, which dropped in May.

Guided by Bowie’s narration, Moonage Daydream is said to include 47 musical tracks mixed from their original stems, and draws extensively on the Thin White Duke’s 1970-1977 song catalog, in which BMG has a 25% stake.

The music company and its co-production partner Live Nation Productions, the executive producers and financiers of the doc, have licensed U.S. distribution rights to Neon. Universal Entertainment International will handle international distribution.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is slated to premiere on HBO and HBO Max in spring 2023 via HBO Documentary Films.

It’s all part of an ongoing Bowie75 commemoration in honor of the legendary artist’s life, career and musical legacy. Bowie died of liver cancer in January 2016 and would have turned 75 on Jan. 8, 2022.