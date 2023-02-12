Dave Grohl Thanks Canada for Celine Dion, Batteries & Football (Yes, Really) in 2023 Super Bowl Ad

No, Dave Grohl is not Canadian — but according to his appearance in a new 2023 Super Bowl ad, there are a lot of things you didn’t know are Canadian.

On Sunday night (Feb. 12), Grohl appeared in Crown Royal’s 2023 Super Bowl commercial, where the Foo Fighters frontman took a moment to thank the country of Canada for all of the things it has contributed to society (including, you guessed it, Crown Royal).

With an electric guitar playing “O Canada” in the background, Grohl begins his thank you list with “legends of music,” as he pulls out vinyl from artists like Celine Dion, Joni Mitchell, Oscar Peterson and Rush. He then shouts-out legends of comedy like Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short and Seth Rogen, even thanking Canada for “heart throb” Michael Cera.

But Grohl is far from finished — for the next 30 seconds, the star lists off peanut butter, paint rollers, walkie-talkies, batteries, egg cartons, ironing boards, electric wheelchairs and even whoopee cushions as inventions courtesy of the Great White North.

One particular creation from Canada may comes as a surprise to fans — towards the end of the commercial, Grohl thanks the country for creating football, before a sound engineer behind him stops tweaking a track to say, “What? No way.” Grohl replies: “Yeah, look it up!” (We did — turns out “American football” was actually created in Montreal and introduced to America in 1874).

Check out the full ad and let Dave Grohl tell you about all of the other things that are actually Canadian above.