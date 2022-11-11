Dave Chappelle’s Promises His Third ‘SNL’ Hosting Gig Will Be ‘So Black, It’ll Be on BET’

In the promo for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, Dave Chappelle tells cast member Ego Nwodim that he doesn’t have big plans for Thanksgiving. “I’m just gonna be on the farm with the wife and the kids and not watch football, you know, have a little pie, that kind of stuff,” he says.

But when Nwodim invites herself to join the comedian for his chillsgiving, he has second thoughts about sharing his address on national television. Chappelle’s third SNL hosting gig will once again coincide with a major national election and will feature musical support from his Midnight Miracle podcast brethren in Black Star, Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli.

In fact, Chappelle says in the second promo, this weekend’s episode will be “so Black it’s gonna be on BET,” causing the hip-hop duo to crack up until Dave adds, “just kidding, it’s gonna be right here on NBC.” For the third spot, Nwodim questions whether it’s a good idea to have the unpredictable stand-up do it live. “In this news cycle?” Nwodim asks. “… Yup,” Chappelle assures her.

Chappelle is slated to join Chris Rock for a run of December arena dates that will kick off with a two-night stand at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego (Dec. 1, 3), followed by a Dec. 5 gig at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, as well as shows in Anaheim, San Jose, San Francisco, Sacramento and Thousand Palms, California before wrapping up at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on Dec. 16.

Watch the SNL promo below.