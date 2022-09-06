Dara Renee Performs First Original Song ‘Here I Come’ on ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’: Exclusive

Dara Renee is debuting her first original song on the new episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and Billboard has an exclusive preview of the track.

Set to premiere Wednesday, the episode finds Renee’s character Kourtney Green preparing to make her grand debut as Elsa in Camp Shallow Lake’s production of Frozen. But first Kourtney and the rest of the Wildcats don their best ’70s garb for the camp’s end-of-summer prom, providing Renee with the perfect opportunity to belt our her song “Here I Come” as her anxiety around opening night comes to a head.

“Can’t believe I’m here right now/ I can see myself lift off the ground/ I know how cliche this sounds/ But I can hear a voice say through the crowd/ My fears, they keep on rising/ But I won’t stop trying/ Here I come/ Loud as a lion, I’ll keep on fighting/ I’ve just begun/ See the horizon, I’ll keep on climbing,” she sings as she marches out of her cabin trailed by Gina (Sofia Wylie), Ashlyn (Julia Lester) and newcomer Maddox (Saylor Bell Curda).

“I wanted to create a song that encourages people to keep fighting through all their trials and tribulations,” Renee told Billboard of the song she co-wrote, “and most importantly for them to know that they are not alone in this battle. This song is about my thought process during an anxiety attack and how I push to overcome it. Ain’t nothing, not even myself gonna get in the way of this victory, HERE I COME!! Y’all, ready?”

Season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series also stars Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, Frankie A. Rodriguez and Adrian Lyles with special guest appearances by JoJo Siwa, Jason Earles, Meg Donnelly, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and original High School Musical star Corbin Bleu.

Watch the sneak peek of “Here I Come” below.