Watch Danielle Deadwyler Sing a ‘Precious’ Cover of ‘Baby Got Back’ as Gollum

At the end of the day, Gollum is a simple guy. He likes all-powerful magical rings and … big butts? During her Tuesday (Jan. 17) appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Danielle Deadwyler did her expert impression of the famous Lord of the Rings creature while performing Sir Mix-A-Lot’s hit “Baby Got Back.” And as the cursed Stoor Hobbit himself would say, it was absolutely precious.

Deadwyler began the interview by telling Fallon’s audience about how she fell in love with performing, revealing that she was inspired heavily by the first film in the LOTR franchise — specifically, Andy Serkis’ portrayal of Gollum, aka Sméagol. The Till star confessed that she watched the movie — which was inspired by J. R. R. Tolkien’s popular 1954 fantasy novel — at least “20 to 30 times the summer it came out.”

“Andy Serkis as Gollum, as Sméagol, is divine,” she gushed. “It’s vocality, it’s physicality, it’s all of the things.”

Noting that Deadwyler had practiced acting by mimicking Serkis’ portrayal of Gollum, Fallon asked the 40-year-old actress whether she could show off some of her skills on the spot. “When I was on From Scratch with Zoe Saldana, I did a song,” she said. “I did ‘Baby Got Back’ for her.”

“Are you ready?” she added, her voice suddenly morphing into Gollum’s sickly warble. “Here we go!”

“I like big butts and I cannot lie/ You other brothers can’t deny,” Deadwyler — or should we say Gollum — sang as she broke into song.

At the very end, she personalized one of the lyrics with Gollum in mind: “My homeboys tried to warn me/ But that butt you got makes me so … precious!”

Watch Danielle Deadwyler perform Sir Mix-A-Lot’s 1992 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 on Fallon above.