Daniel Radcliffe’s 6 Best Musical Moments

Daniel Radcliffe is warming up his vocal cords for his next movie gig.

The Harry Potter star has been cast in the titular role of “Weird Al” Yankovic in the upcoming biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Co-written by Yankovic himself, the film will explore “every facet of Yankovic’s life” and stream exclusively on The Roku Channel.

For what could be one of Radcliffe’s weirdest roles yet, Yankovic says he is “absolutely thrilled” with the casting: “I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

Explore Explore Daniel Radcliffe See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Many people might not realize it, but this won’t be the first time we see the 32-year-old Brit showing off his musical chops. From singing showtunes to busting rhymes, check out a round-up of some of his best music moments below.

“Alphabet Aerobics” (2014)

In a video that now has over 115 million views, Radcliffe spat “perfected poem, powerful punchlines” when he surprised Jimmy Fallon and the world with a cover of Blackalicious’ “Alphabet Aerobics” on The Tonight Show.

“She’ll Be Coming ‘Round The Mountain” (2021)

Radcliffe is looking camp right in the eye with his performance of folk song “She’ll Be Coming ‘Round the Mountain” in a scene from TBS’ anthology comedy series Miracle Workers. The clip featuring vogueing, bum-shaking and hip-thrusting is truly a must-watch.

“Brotherhood of Man” (2011)

The Swiss Army Man made his Broadway musical debut as J. Pierrepont Finch in the 2011 revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. This role landed him a spot performing “Brotherhood of Man” with the cast and company the same year at the Tony Awards.

“The Elements” (2010)

Radcliffe is no scientist, but he can name every element on the periodic table — in song form. He mastered a tongue-twisting tune by musician and mathematician Tom Lehrer on The Graham Norton Show.

“The Real Slim Shady” (2015)

The British actor is giving his Eminem impression his all in a smartphone-captured video of him performing on karaoke night at a California pub. Watch him absolutely slay “The Real Slim Shady” below.

“Beginners” (2012)

Indie duo Snow Club didn’t find their third member in Radcliffe, but they did cast him in one of their music videos. The one-shot for “Beginners” features a drunken and emotional Boy Who Lived lip-syncing and stumbling his way around an English pub.