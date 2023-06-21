Country Singer Dani Kerr Impresses With Two-Song Audition on ‘AGT’: Watch

Dani Kerr’s dream briefly became a nightmare when she auditioned on America’s Got Talent, before her stint on stage finishing like a fairytale.

During Tuesday night’s (June 20) episode, the 23-year-old from Statesville, North Carolina explained that she’d had a lifelong fascination with music, throwing herself into creating songs just six years ago.

When asked by judge Simon Cowell her thoughts on singer-songwriters’ place in the contemporary music industry, her answer was well-considered. “I feel like a lot of people have gotten away from being real humans in music and I’m just here to do that. And let people know we’re still human, we’re still us, plus it’s not all robots doing it.”

Kerr is very much human, with all the frailties that bother many of us. Over the years, she’s faced several challenges, including homelessness during the last couple years of high school, and crippling stage fright.

Clearly displaying nerves before NBC’s cameras, she admitted she’d come a long way. “When I was little, I never thought I would have the courage to sing in front of one person,” she explained. “It’s so crazy to be here. It’s a dream come true.”

Not so fast.

Before reaching the chorus of her original number, the country hopeful was stopped by Cowell, his hand raised in the air. “Did you bring another song with you?”

As it turns out, yes. Yes she did. She hit another original, “November.” As she reached the end, the tears flowed, as the crowded roared its approval.

“You’re amazing,” Howie Mandel enthused. “You remind me of, like, a Stevie Nicks.”

“I hear a little Dolly (Parton), a little Miley (Cyrus),” Heidi Klum chimed in. “Thank-you so much for being here. You’re wonderful,” added Mandel.

“I love your songs,” remarked Cowell. “I think you’re a great writer. Authentic and importantly your voice is so distinctive. Not only distinctive but you have a beautiful voice. You have one of my favorite voices this year. I really like you.”

It was yeses all the way down the judges table.

