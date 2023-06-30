Dan + Shay Clarify Seating Arrangement for ‘The Voice’: Are They Sharing One Chair?

Two chairs, one button. That seems to be the situation for superstar country duo Dan + Shay as they begin filming season 25 of The Voice.

In a video shared Friday (June 30) on the show’s Instagram page, Dan + Shay answered the question on everyone’s minds: As the new Voice coaching duo, are they sharing one chair?

If you aren’t familiar with The Voice, the show’s premise is that coaches sit in chairs facing away from auditioners so their decisions are made solely on the vocal performance. Seeing that Dan + Shay is the show’s first coaching duo, many wondered how exactly that would square with the seating arrangement. “People have been asking, ‘Is it two chairs? Is it one?'” Shay says in the video. “It’s two chairs, but one button!”

“The double chair!” Dan quips in response.

Season 25 of The Voice is slated to premiere next spring, while season 24 kicks off this fall. “We are so excited, actually. We’ve never been more excited for anything in our entire lives,” gushed Dan.

Last year, Grammy-nominated country star Blake Shelton, who served as a coach for 23 consecutive seasons, hung up his cowboy hat and stepped away from the show. The season 24 panel includes returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan, while three-time Grammy winner Reba McEntire will make her coaching debut.

Dan + Shay, like McEntire, Clarkson and Stefani, are three-time Grammy winners. The country duo have earned 14 Billboard Hot 100 entries, including the top 10 hit “10,000 Hours” (with Justin Bieber), which peaked at No. 4. On the Billboard 200, the duo have earned four consecutive top 10 titles dating back to 2014’s Where It All Began.