Cyndi Lauper Joins Amazon Series ‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’

Cyndi Lauper is making a return to acting with a role in the upcoming Amazon series The Horror of Dolores Roach.

As reported by Variety on Monday (August 1), the half-hour series will star Justine Machado as the eponymous Dolores Roach, an ex-con who is “released from prison after 16 years and returns to a severely-gentrified Washington Heights with $200 and the clothes on her back. Her boyfriend missing, her family long gone, Dolores reunites with an old stoner buddy Luis who gives her room and board and lets her give massages for cash in the basement under his dilapidated storefront Empanada Loca, the only remnant of her former life.

“When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, ‘Magic Hands Dolores’ is driven to shocking extremes to survive,” the description continues, “and in the face of unexpected professional success, Dolores and Luis become dangerously symbiotic, and Luis must unleash his own peculiar predilections.”

Lauper will portray Ruthie, a Broadway usher who spends her nights moonlighting as a private detective and ends up creating a whole lot of trouble for the protagonist.

Based on the popular podcast of the same name, the series is also set to star Alejandro Hernandez, Kita Updike, K. Todd Freeman, Marc Maron, Jean Yoon, Judy Reyes, and Jeffery Self and is being produced by Blumhouse Television, Spotify Studios, and GloNation Studios for Amazon.

In May, Lauper announced that her career would be receiving the big-screen treatment with a new full-length documentary titled Let the Canary Sing from Sony Music Entertainment’s Premium Content Division.