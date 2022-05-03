Cyndi Lauper’s Career Gets the Doc Treatment With ‘Let The Canary Sing’

Cyndi Lauper arrives for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sept. 12, 2021.

With her iconic hits, hair and ability to reinvent herself through the decades, Cyndi Lauper has always been so unusual.

Now, the iconic creator’s decades-long career will be explored in detail through a new documentary, Let The Canary Sing.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Alison Ellwood, the feature-length doc is a production of Sony Music Entertainment’s (SME) Premium Content Division.

Ellwood will trace how Lauper “found her voice growing up in working class Queens, NY,” a statement explains, “a meteoric rise to stardom following the smashing success of her debut album She’s So Unusual, and the generations she has influenced with her songs, her inimitable ever-evolving punk style, unapologetic feminism and devotion to advocating for others.”

“Like many people, I assumed when Cyndi Lauper burst onto the music scene in the early 80’s, that she was another young star experiencing a meteoric rise to fame and success thanks to MTV,” comments Ellwood, who most recently directed Emmy-nominated Laurel Canyon.

Explore Explore Cyndi Lauper See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Her music videos were wild and colorful, her songs like ‘Girls Just Want to Have Fun’ were infectious. But as it turns out, her story is one of hard knocks, hard work and dogged determination. Cyndi wanted her voice not just to be listened to, but a voice to be heard. The documentary will be a full portrait of Cyndi Lauper – her true colors shining through.”

Lauper has sold more than 50 million records worldwide, according to reps, and is a Grammy, Emmy and Tony winner, needing just an Oscar to complete the EGOT. Her smash “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” is an ‘80s pop standard, with more than 1 billion views on YouTube, and its parent album, She’s So Unusual, scooping the Grammy for best new artist.

The New Yorker enjoyed success with a change of direction into musical theater, her work on Kinky Boots establishing Lauper as the first solo woman to win a Tony for best original score (music and lyrics) in 2013. She’s also a New York Times best-selling author and an inductee into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

“It is a privilege to have the opportunity to work together with Cyndi Lauper to produce her definitive documentary, one that matches her iconic and immeasurable impact on both the music industry and society at large,” comments Tom Mackay, president, Premium Content, SME.

SME is financing and distributing the film, which, he continues, “will be a full portrait of this groundbreaking artist and share her unapologetic world with fans.”

The doc is produced by Fine Point Films (The Go-Go’s, No Stone Unturned, Elian) with Trevor Birney, Eimhear O’Neill and Andrew Tully on board as producers. Tabs Breese and Lisa Barbaris are executive producers; Krista Wegener, senior VP, sales and distribution, Premium Content, Sony Music Entertainment will lead global sales for the film; while Mackay and Richard Story serve as executive producers for SME.

A release date for Let The Canary Sing has yet to be announced.