Corbin Bleu Joins ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ for Season 3

What team?! Corbin Bleu is set to rejoin the Wildcats for season three of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Disney announced on Tuesday (Jan. 18).

Bleu, who originated the role of Chad Danforth in the original High School Musical trilogy, will portray a fictional version of himself in a guest starring role on the meta-spinoff, marking the series’ third appearance by an East High alum, following Lucas Grabeel and Kaycee Stroh, who both popped up during season one.

Also joining Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett and Co. on the upcoming season of show will be new series regulars Adrian Lyles and Saylor Bell, as well as additional guest stars Meg Donnelly and former Hannah Montana star Jason Earles.

Leaving behind the mountains of the Salt Lake Valley and the halls of East High, season three of HSMTMTS will take place at the fictional Camp Shallow, a performing arts summer camp in California where the gang stages a production of Disney’s Frozen. On top of hits such as “Let It Go” and “Love Is an Open Door,” the third season will also include music from Camp Rock, the 2008 Disney Channel Original Movie released in the wake of HSM-mania starring Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers.

According to the press release, Lyles and Bell will respectively play Camp Shallow newcomers Jet and Maddox, while Donnelly will turn up the pep as camp counselor Val, and Earles will run the show as dour camp director Dewey Wood. No premiere date has been announced as of yet, but production began on the series’ next go-round today.

Bleu last reunited with his former HSM co-stars in the early days of the pandemic for The Disney Family Singalong, which was back before anyone had ever heard “Drivers License,” and the next generation of Wildcats such as Rodrigo and Bassett had broken free to become chart-topping superstars, Grammy nominees or honorees on this year’s Billboard 21 Under 21 list.