Coolio’s Final ‘Futurama’ Appearance as Kwanzaabot Features a New Song & Tribute Message

Coolio‘s legacy continues to live on. The rapper — who died in September 2022 due to an accidental overdose — received a tribute in the Monday (Aug. 28) episode of Hulu’s Futurama, in which he voices Kwanzaabot. The episode, titled “I Know What You Did Next Xmas,” marks Coolio’s final appearance on the show.

In the episode, Kwanzaabot acts as a Robot Santa alongside the Chanukah Zombie. Chanukah Zombie and Kwanzaabot try to educate children about the other holidays, but unfortunately the only holiday the kids care to learn about is Christmas.

In the end credits of the episode, Kwanzaabot returns for a song, in which Coolio raps his “Futurama Xmas list for 3023″: “Gimme 12 Slurms a-slurping/ 11 Benders burping/ 10 episodes dropping/ 9 Scruffys mopping/ 8 Leelas drinking/ 7 Zoidbergs stinking/ Chanukah and Kwanzaa, share a single stanza/ Time traveling chumps/ 40 ounce of nog/ Fry’s dead dog/ 2 turtle-duckens/ And a voice over credit for me.”

The episode ended with a tribute to the late rapper that read “In Memory of Coolio,” with his animated counterpart watching the sun shine over Earth.

After Coolio’s passing, David X. Cohen, producer for Futurama said the rapper “was one of our favorite guests, always upbeat.” Cohen continued, “This news was especially shocking since he looked and sounded great when we saw him in the studio just a few weeks ago, for what was an especially fun session. I thanked him for returning to do the part once again, and he said, ‘Everybody loves KwanzaaBot.’ It was an honor to have gotten the chance to work with him.”

Watch a clip of the new Futurama episode in the video above.